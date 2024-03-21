‘It’s silly’: B.C. seniors protest poverty-causing conditions in their golden years

Seniors frustrated with pensions that they say trap them in poverty rallied for change in seven cities across B.C.

Carrying signs with slogans like, “We Want Change Now, Not Charity,” and, “Fair Pensions of Seniors Now” dozens of Vernon seniors heeded the call of the Tin Cup organization and turned up to make their cases known.

Carole Fawcett is one of the organizing forces behind the Okanagan leg of the rally and said those who went out on Thursday ultimately want the government to raise their pensions and stop clawing back funds when people make themselves a little money.

“We need to not be invisible anymore. We need to be heard, we need to be seen,” she said.

“We’re hoping that we can get our pensions raised at least to the poverty line.”

The poverty line is $25,252 and Fawcett said that many she knows live well below that, particularly those who are in the rental market where costs have risen exponentially in the last decade.

“It almost makes me tear up every time I say that, because it’s sad that people can’t live with respect,” she said. ” I’ve interviewed several people, one of whom was 73 and she lived in her car for 14 months. Another one was reno-victed … another one is in 80s and she can’t afford a hearing aid.

“I mean, it’s more than ridiculous.”

Fawcett said that seniors are looking at their bills at the end of the month and wondering, “Should i pay this or should I pay that?'”

Behind much of the trouble people on fixed incomes are facing is the stratospheric rise in the cost of living in recent years.

“Ten years ago, we didn’t have to worry as much and now with inflation, everything has increased, and it’s silly. You know, we are going further and further and further into poverty … in our golden years,” Fawcett said.

“We’ve all worked very hard but some people couldn’t afford to put money away for their senior years and a lot of those people are women.”

David Durand, who was also at the Vernon protest, said he’s shocked that at 90 years old, he is having to go out and protest to get the government to live up to its obligations.

“We’ve paid into (pension plans) for many years, many years and what are we getting out of it? Absolutely nothing except having to protest to get it back,” Durand said. “Right now I’m still alive and I’m quite proud of it. We’re making do but because we have to.”

Shelter price inflation remains the biggest fuel in overall inflation, which cooled further to 2.8 per cent year-over-year in February. Shelter prices accelerated to 6.5 per cent annual growth last month, up from 6.2 per cent in January, thanks to rising rents and mortgage costs.

Seniors Tin Cup members demonstrated on Thursday in Terrace, Prince George, Kamloops, Vernon, White Rock, Vancouver and Ladysmith.