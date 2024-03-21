Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP begin mandatory alcohol screenings on routine traffic stops

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Starting April 1, Saskatchewan RCMP will conduct mandatory alcohol screening during all traffic stops. View image in full screen
Starting April 1, Saskatchewan RCMP will conduct mandatory alcohol screening during all traffic stops. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mounties in Saskatchewan are set to conduct mandatory alcohol screening at routine traffic stops.

Starting April 1, Saskatchewan RCMP will be conducting roadside mandatory alcohol screenings (MAS) during all lawful traffic stops.

“In 2018, the MAS became part of the Criminal Code Section 320.27(2), being a lawful demand of a breath sample from any driver of a motor vehicle, without the need for reasonable suspicion,” RCMP said in a release.

“Drivers will not be pulled over for the sole purpose of completing (an) MAS — the MAS will only be requested once a driver is pulled over for other various traffic violations.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
According to a release, Saskatchewan RCMP charged more than 1700 individuals with impaired driving last year. Police stated that is roughly five per day — and more than one third of all fatal collisions involved alcohol.

“The certainty of a mandatory alcohol screening is to help discourage those consuming alcohol from getting behind the wheel,” said Superintendent Grant St. Germaine, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP traffic services.

“It goes without saying that someone’s ability to mask their impairment should not be the determining factor if someone gets home safely to their family each night.”

With this initiative, the Saskatchewan RCMP hopes to see a decrease in impaired driving charges throughout the province.

Sask. mandatory roadside screening initiative constitutional, about safety of all drivers: SGI spokesperson
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

