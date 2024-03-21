Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Saskatoon Shoppers Drug Mart

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public of a possible exposure to Hepatitis A at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Saskatoon.
On Thursday, the SHA announced that anyone who purchased food and beverage items between Feb. 27 and March 19 at the Centre Mall at Circle and 8th Street East Shoppers Drug Mart could have been exposed if they didn’t use a self-checkout.
The health authority said that while the risk of transmission is low, anyone who might have purchased food and beverage items during that time period and didn’t use self-checkout should contact HealthLine 811 by phoning 8-1-1.
According to the release, people with exposures within the last 14 days may be eligible for a Hepatitis A vaccine.
