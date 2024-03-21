New $66 million personal care home slated for Lac du Bonnet, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba says it intends to fund the building of a new personal care home in an underserved community.

Premier Wab Kinew and health, seniors, and long-term care minister Uzoma Asagwara announced Thursday that Lac du Bonnet will be home to the new facility, funding for which will be included in the upcoming provincial budget.

Kinew said the 95-bed care home will replace the current 30-bed facility, and that the location was chosen due to the high need in the area.

“Manitoba’s seniors built our province. They worked hard and sacrificed to make life better for their children and their grandchildren, and now it’s our turn to take care of them,” he said.

“Seniors in Lac du Bonnet have been waiting far too long for a personal care home that will help them stay in their community, close to their family and support system. Today, we’re telling them, no more waiting. We’re going to get this built.”

The price tag for the project — including construction, design, equipment, and more — is an estimated $66.4 million, with an expected completion date of 2027.