A massive haul: Waterloo truck driver drives home with 2 big lotto wins in 1 night

A truck driver from Waterloo had quite the haul in February as he won, not one, but two major lottery prizes in a single draw.

Robert Matthews picked numbers on separate tickets for Daily Keno on Feb. 25 and two separate plays earned him $50,000 a pop.

“I chose my numbers based on family members’ birthdays and I can’t believe I won,” Matthews told the OLG as he was collecting his winnings.

The 57-year-old could not believe his luck and said he had to double check to ensure that his numbers had come up.

“I checked the tickets the morning after the draw on the OLG App and I was in shock, so I went to the store to double check that I won,” Matthews explained, noting that the store clerk was also in shock about his win.

“When I got home and told my wife, she almost hit the ceiling.”

He told the OLG that he plans to pay off some bills while also socking some of his winnings away for his retirement.

“This win brings some financial freedom for me and my family,” he said.