Canada

B.C. weather: More daily records tumble under ridge of high pressure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 20, 2024 7:29 pm
1 min read
Weather conditions in Osoyoos, B.C., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Weather conditions in Osoyoos, B.C., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Global News
More weather records tumbled across British Columbia on Tuesday.

In all, 10 communities set new daily temperature records, with one tying its record, as an ongoing ridge of high pressure continued to push mercury levels well above seasonal values.

Lytton was the province’s and nation’s hotspot at 22.4 C, double its normal temperature of 10 C. The town’s former record for March 19 was 22.2 C, which was set in 1947.

In all, seven communities reached 20 degrees or higher, with Trail reaching 22.0 C and eclipsing its old mark of 17.2 C, which was also set in 1947.

It was the fifth straight day of falling records across the province. The trend began Friday, with 10 communities setting records, including Squamish at 19.5 C, the hottest of the day.

More records are possible for Wednesday, March 20, though Environment Canada says the ridge of high pressure is waning.

In Trail, the mercury was at 19 C as of 4 p.m., with Lytton at 16 C and Osoyoos at 20 C.

Below are the communities where new daily temperature records were set on Tuesday.

Castlegar

  • New record: 19.4 C
  • Old record: 18.9 C, set in 1928

Cranbrook

  • New record: 18.3 C
  • Old record: 17.0 C, set in 1999

Creston

  • New record: 20.9 C
  • Old record: 17.2 C, set in 1934

Lytton

  • New record: 22.4 C
  • Old record: 22.2 C, set in 1947
Merritt

  • New record: 20.2 C
  • Old record: 18.3 C, set in 1928

Osoyoos

  • New record: 21.8 C
  • Old record: 18.3 C, set in 1960

Pemberton

  • New record: 20.4 C
  • Old record: 18.0 C, set in 2019

Princeton

  • Tied record: 20.6 C (tied)
  • Old record: 20.6 C, set in 1947

Trail

  • New record: 22.0 C
  • Old record: 17.2 C, set in 1947

Vernon

  • New record: 18.3 C
  • Old record: 16.7 C, set in 1940

Whistler

  • New record: 16.8 C
  • Old record: 15.0 C, set in 2019
