B.C. weather: More daily records tumble under ridge of high pressure

Send this page to someone via email

More weather records tumbled across British Columbia on Tuesday.

In all, 10 communities set new daily temperature records, with one tying its record, as an ongoing ridge of high pressure continued to push mercury levels well above seasonal values.

Lytton was the province’s and nation’s hotspot at 22.4 C, double its normal temperature of 10 C. The town’s former record for March 19 was 22.2 C, which was set in 1947.

3:42 Global Okanagan Weather: March 19, 2024

In all, seven communities reached 20 degrees or higher, with Trail reaching 22.0 C and eclipsing its old mark of 17.2 C, which was also set in 1947.

Story continues below advertisement

It was the fifth straight day of falling records across the province. The trend began Friday, with 10 communities setting records, including Squamish at 19.5 C, the hottest of the day.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

More records are possible for Wednesday, March 20, though Environment Canada says the ridge of high pressure is waning.

In Trail, the mercury was at 19 C as of 4 p.m., with Lytton at 16 C and Osoyoos at 20 C.

Below are the communities where new daily temperature records were set on Tuesday.

Castlegar

New record: 19.4 C

Old record: 18.9 C, set in 1928

Cranbrook

New record: 18.3 C

Old record: 17.0 C, set in 1999

Creston

New record: 20.9 C

Old record: 17.2 C, set in 1934

Lytton

New record: 22.4 C

Old record: 22.2 C, set in 1947

Merritt

New record: 20.2 C

Old record: 18.3 C, set in 1928

Osoyoos

New record: 21.8 C

Old record: 18.3 C, set in 1960

Pemberton

New record: 20.4 C

Old record: 18.0 C, set in 2019

Princeton

Tied record: 20.6 C (tied)

Old record: 20.6 C, set in 1947

Trail

New record: 22.0 C

Old record: 17.2 C, set in 1947

Vernon

New record: 18.3 C

Old record: 16.7 C, set in 1940

Whistler

New record: 16.8 C

Old record: 15.0 C, set in 2019