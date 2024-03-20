Downtown Hamilton drop-in hopes to stay where it is despite its Vine Street home up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

The executive director of an evening drop-in that offers refuge to those unhoused in Hamilton, Ont. hopes the outlet will get another couple of years out of a downtown location before it’s sold.

The Hub’s Jennifer Bonner says the building that houses their services, inside a commercial building on Vine Street just north of York Boulevard, has been up for sale since late 2023.

She insists low vacancy rates and high property values in the downtown core make it a “tough one” in terms of finding an alternative should they be forced to relocate.

“We know that we’re not going to be able to find something in the downtown core … that is feasible to service the number of folks that we do in that four-hour window,” Bonner suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

A post on Realtor.ca assesses the value of the 3,600 square foot solid brick building at around $1.5 million and boasts “incredible potential” for a medical office, restaurant or retail due to its proximity to FirstOntario Centre, the downtown library and farmer’s market.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Re/Max Escarpment Realtor Phil Golfi characterizes the listing as a “tough sell” particularly as a stand-alone property considering the listing price and size.

He says its usage as a drop-in is probably ideal considering it’s in an area with little parking.

“It would have to be accumulated with other properties, neighboring properties, to be able to support a different type of project,” Golfi suggests. “It’s a tough sell for the price, in my opinion. I do think the price is rich for future use in terms of what it’s zoned for right now.”

Bonner says some developers have made their way through the location since posted privately some six months ago.

Of the prospective buyers she’s talked to there’s been a sense not much could be done with the location “over the next little while” opening up an opportunity for the non-profit to extend a lease.

She believes the likelihood of that is about 60/40 in favour of that happening.

“Just because there is so much construction happening, and permits are taking quite a long time (to get,)” Bonner suggested. “So we’re looking hopefully, to whoever buys the building, to lease it back to us for a year or two.”

Story continues below advertisement

The drop-in, which has operated on Vine for about four years, currently operates four hours a night between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and offers shelter, medical care, a youth program and meals for those experiencing food insecurity.

Bonner says they see anywhere from 85 to 200 people in a four-hour window daily.

The bulk of activities are entirely donor-funded with health care paid for by the Ministry of Health.

Any substitute will need to have a kitchen, bathroom space and an area for socializing, according to Bonner.

“Looking around, there’s a lot of empty storefronts which aren’t going to work for the amount of space that we need,” she said. “We’d be looking at significant costs from a rental perspective and I’m not sure we would be able to stay where we are in the downtown core.”

Hamilton’s housing director Michelle Baird says the city is “monitoring the situation” and considers The Hub as a “vital resource” in the downtown for vulnerable individuals seeking a warm space and other supports.

It was recognized as a partner amid council discussions in early 2023 seeking expansion of overnight drop-in warming services following a December 2022 cold snap that overwhelmed several outlets.

The city’s enhanced Winter Response Strategy, offering shelter during December and March regardless of temperature outdoors, reported service to some 26,000 this past winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, partner facilities averaged 378 visits per night.

Following approval of the 2024 budget, the city revealed about 1.60 per cent of its 5.79 percent property tax increase will be footing the bill for new investments in housing and homelessness over the next year.