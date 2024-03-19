Two years since launch, Penticton, B.C. community fridge busier than ever

It’s been two years since Allison Howard and Dave Corbeil launched the Purple Pantry in Penticton, B.C., and still the community fridge is busier than ever.

Each day a minimum of 100 people open the fridge doors, whether that be to donate or to take what they need. Food is being taken almost as fast as food can be put on the shelves.

“It’s been really quite amazing. I mean, when we started out, we had no idea that we would have such an uptake from the community. And we’re just busy all day long,” said Howard.

“It’s virtually impossible. We fill it as often as we possibly can. But in a few minutes, it’ll be empty. So, we just keep going and doing the best we can.”

Howard went on to say that not only has the demand for their services continued to grow over the past couple of years, the demographic of those in need has also changed.

“Now there’s a lot of people who are employed but can’t … save for food,” said Howard.

“We’re seeing a lot of seniors and students — a lot of students — now, so in other words, there’s a broader spread.”

The pair says community support has grown as well, and they wouldn’t be able to keep up with the demand without help.

Many local organizations, including the Elks Club, where the fridge is located, donate food and supplies on a regular basis.

“I can’t imagine if we were to try to keep this thing full all the time,” said Corbeil.

“I cannot imagine how much food we would go through and it’s just a staggering amount. So really, yes, as much food as you can, keep it coming. That just helps us … help more people.”

Analysts say the growing demand for food services is not unusual and is happening across the country due to the cost of living.

“The issue, of course is the fact that things have changed so quickly and dramatically for a lot of households. Obviously, food inflation is a big issue, but shelter costs are also a big issue as well. And it’s hard to trade down on shelter,” said Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab director Sylvain Charlebois.

“So, people have traded down at the grocery store a lot. But sometimes when you actually want to eat, sometimes these prices are just out of reach. That’s why a lot of people just feel desperate, and they just need the help and that’s why they go to food banks.”

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as for the first time since October 2021, the food inflation rate is at the same level as inflation.

“Food no longer drives inflation higher, which is really a good sign. We were expecting this to happen this year, it’s happening now,” said Charlebois.

“Slowly, we’ll start seeing things become more normal at the grocery store. But still a lot of people have been left behind in the last year or so and that’s why they need all the support they can get, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Purple Pantry is relying on the help of local organizations, community members as well as their volunteers to meet the growing demand for their services.

