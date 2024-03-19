Home intruder arrested, could face charges: Penticton RCMP

See more sharing options

A stranger who made his way into a South Okanagan residence could face charges.

Penticton RCMP say the homeowner discovered the intruder last Wednesday, March 13, at 4:30 a.m., standing in the kitchen.

“When confronted, the man was non-aggressive and agreeable to leaving,” said police. “Upon the man departing on foot, the homeowner called 911.”

Officers quickly arrived at the Atkinson Street address, along with help from Police Dog Services.

Police say an exhaustive search then took place, but the suspect wasn’t located.

However, they noted no one was hurt in the incident and that nothing of value appeared to have been stolen.

However, further investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man known to police, with RCMP adding that they will be forwarding their information to the BC Prosecution Service.

“This type of situation is a homeowner’s worst nightmare,” said Cpl. Grandy.

“The resident’s quick decision to call 911 was crucial in ensuring their own safety, and later in assisting officers in securing evidence which helped identify the suspect.”