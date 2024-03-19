Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Home intruder arrested, could face charges: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 7:28 pm
View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
A stranger who made his way into a South Okanagan residence could face charges.

Penticton RCMP say the homeowner discovered the intruder last Wednesday, March 13, at 4:30 a.m., standing in the kitchen.

“When confronted, the man was non-aggressive and agreeable to leaving,” said police. “Upon the man departing on foot, the homeowner called 911.”

Break and enters down, fraud cases spike in Kelowna

Officers quickly arrived at the Atkinson Street address, along with help from Police Dog Services.

Police say an exhaustive search then took place, but the suspect wasn’t located.

However, they noted no one was hurt in the incident and that nothing of value appeared to have been stolen.

However, further investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man known to police, with RCMP adding that they will be forwarding their information to the BC Prosecution Service.

“This type of situation is a homeowner’s worst nightmare,” said Cpl. Grandy.

“The resident’s quick decision to call 911 was crucial in ensuring their own safety, and later in assisting officers in securing evidence which helped identify the suspect.”

