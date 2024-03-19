E-scooter rental company launches ‘parking wardens’ program in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

As rentable electric scooters continue to gain popularity in Kelowna, B.C., one company is trying to incentivize potential riders.

Along with an updated app, Lime Micromobility says it has launched a new initiative — parking wardens — aimed at improving scooter parking in the city’s downtown core.

“Our goal is to incentivize our riders to park properly and ride safely,” said company spokesperson Jacob Tugendrajch, noting that participating riders who qualify via proper parking will receive a free, five-minute ride.

2:05 Congested Kelowna streets raising concerns for cyclists

“So as the weather gets really nice, that can be a pretty big win for some of our riders.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lime says the initiative part of its program includes mandatory parking zones, where riders will be required to leave their scooters.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The zones will be marked on Lime’s app.

The company says that in 2023, 78,000 riders took more than 555,000 trips on Lime e-bikes and e-scooters in Kelowna.

Compared to 2022, that’s a 190-per cent increase in rides and a 67-per cent increase in riders.

2:29 E-scooter fall lands Kelowna teen in intensive care at hospital with critical injuries

The company says its updates are designed to not only keep riders safe, but to also reduce clutter along Kelowna streets.

“This is about raising awareness, it’s about educating riders and it’s about incentivizing them,” said Tugendrajch.

“We find that when you let people know how to ride safely and park properly, they do it. And so that’s what we’re looking forward to seeing here in Kelowna.”