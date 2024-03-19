Menu

Health

Quebec, Ottawa reach health-care funding deal with $900M per year to province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 5:47 pm
1 min read
Quebec Premier François Legault is shown View image in full screen
Quebec has reached an agreement in principle on health-care funding with the federal government. Premier François Legault's office says the proposed infusion of $900 million in health transfer payments this year comes with no conditions. Legault speaks to the media following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Friday, March 15, 2024. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Quebec has become the last province to reach an agreement in principle with the federal government on health-care funding.

Premier François Legault’s office says the proposed infusion of $900 million in annual health funding comes with no conditions.

Legault had been pushing back on conditions that the federal government wanted to impose in exchange for the transfers.

The premier’s office says health care is a provincial responsibility and that Quebec will be free to decide how it spends the new money.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The funding is part of a plan announced by the federal government a little more than a year ago to transfer an additional $196 billion to the provinces and territories for health care over 10 years.

To receive the money earmarked for 2023-2024, Quebec will have to sign the agreement before the end of the month.

Click to play video: 'Opposition parties claim health transfer negotiations amount to failure for Quebec'
Opposition parties claim health transfer negotiations amount to failure for Quebec
© 2024 The Canadian Press

