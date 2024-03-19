Quebec, Ottawa reach health-care funding deal with $900M per year to province

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has become the last province to reach an agreement in principle with the federal government on health-care funding.

Premier François Legault’s office says the proposed infusion of $900 million in annual health funding comes with no conditions.

Legault had been pushing back on conditions that the federal government wanted to impose in exchange for the transfers.

The premier’s office says health care is a provincial responsibility and that Quebec will be free to decide how it spends the new money.



The funding is part of a plan announced by the federal government a little more than a year ago to transfer an additional $196 billion to the provinces and territories for health care over 10 years.

To receive the money earmarked for 2023-2024, Quebec will have to sign the agreement before the end of the month.

