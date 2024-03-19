Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Penticton to start annual unlimited yard waste collection

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. City of Penticton
With spring in the air, Penticton, B.C., residents can start yard cleaning with zeal.

The city says unlimited yard waste collection will occur twice during the next five weeks. The first week will run March 25-29 with the second week occurring April 22-26.

Yard waste collection includes organics such as plants, grass trimmings and tree trimmings from residential dwellings.

During those weeks, residents will not only be able to fill their local yard waste cart, but also place unlimited paper bags or containers of yard waste on their regular day of collection.

Renewable natural gas created through Kelowna Landfill

During those collection periods, the city is asking that residents do the following:

  • Have their yard waste ready for collection by 7 a.m.
  • Use heavy-duty paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste.”
  • Leave a minimum of 1 metre of space between carts and additional yard waste.
  • Bundle branches using string or twine.
  • Ensure prunings are no more than 1 metre in length, 8 cm in diameter and 23 kg in weight.
“If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up,” said the city.

“Please remember that yard waste contained in plastic bags is not accepted. Also, dog waste and dog waste bags, kitchen scraps and food waste are not accepted in yard waste.”

More information about yard waste in Penticton is available online.

