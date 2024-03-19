Edmonton removing 15 residential parking permit zones

Send this page to someone via email

Several popular Edmonton neighbourhoods will no longer have street parking set aside for residents. City councillors decided Tuesday that 15 areas — including Belgravia, Century Park, Holyrood, McKernan, Northlands and Southgate — won’t have free parking permits and those zones will be open to anyone to park in.

Several other areas — including Garneau and Commonwealth — will have their residential parking permit zone reduced in size.

The changes will start rolling out in June.

The city allocates residential parking permits for high-traffic areas; communities near so-called “traffic generators.”

The city said some parking zones were removed or reduced because they’re not near a traffic generator or a portion of the area is outside the “traffic generator” radius.

Traffic generators are listed as:

Post-secondary institutions (with a minimum of 5,000 students, in a residential (not commercial) area with limited private parking options)

Major event venues (with a minimum capacity of 10,000 people and year-round events, with limited private parking options and no Park & Ride)

Active LRT stations with adjoining transit centres (that don’t have public or private Park & Ride on-site)

Areas that will see their residential parking permit program REMOVED:

Belgravia

Belvedere

Boyle Street

Central McDougall

Century Park

Glengarry

Groat Estates

Holyrood

McKernan

Northlands

Oliver

Parkallen

Rossdale

Royal Gardens

Southgate

Areas that will see their residential parking permit program REDUCED:

Commonwealth Stadium (reduced by about 30 per cent)

Garneau (reduced by about 15 per cent)

NAIT (reduced by about eight per cent)

Windsor Park (reduced by about eight per cent)

The city is also introducing a $120/year fee for permitted zones around areas like Commonwealth. That annual permit would be voluntary and would only be charged if residents choose to pay for a permit. Thus, households that don’t have a vehicle or that use their garage would likely opt out of the annual permit.

View image in full screen Edmonton residential parking program changes: Current residential parking program areas. City of Edmonton