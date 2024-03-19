$5M waterpark upgrades, additions mark largest-ever investment at East Park

Send this page to someone via email

In addition to replacing two old slides, East Park London’s two original 1982 mat slides will be replaced with a five-slide tower that includes three mat slides, a twisty or serpentine slide and what’s known as a “toilet bowl” slide in what management calls the park’s largest-ever single-time investment.

The $5-million investment at the waterpark is the “biggest” in the entire park’s history, surpassing even the wave pool in 2018, general manager Alon Shatil said Tuesday.

“It’s adding to the capacity of our water park,” he explained.

“What that translates to for those Londoners and beyond that love to come and enjoy our water park is shorter lineups and more capacity.”

View image in full screen A drone image of construction at East Park in London, Ont. via East Park

The bullet and caterpillar waterslides that have been at the park since their acquisition from Wally World in 2003 are being replaced with “the same classic design,” according to the park.

The two mat slides, from 1982, are being replaced with a five-slide tower that will include three mat racers and even allow the opportunity for time races.

“You’re not going to be on the same slide. There’s three slides side by each: red, blue and green,” Shatil explained.

“There will even be a timing system to tell you who who was the fastest down.”

The five-slide tower will also include a serpentine or twisty slide and what’s known as a toilet bowl slide.

“Basically, you start off on a new platform, and you go down a chute, which will have a surprise, which I’m not unveiling at this time. And then you come through this dark chute into a big open bowl that you circle around until you literally get flushed out,” said Shatil.

He said the best part about the design is that it ends with a “run out” that flushes you out in “an actual tube slide,” which he said is not as disorienting as other designs where you get dropped into a pool of water.

“So it’s quite easy for anyone to ride and enjoy.”

Shatil said East Park is targeting an opening date of the first weekend in June which gives them some wiggle room if they do run into delays to at least open by the time school’s out for the year.

In addition to the waterpark, East Park includes numerous activities including bumper cars, mini golf, a driving range, batting cages, an arcade and more.