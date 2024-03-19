Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

B.C. junior hockey player handed 31-game suspension for choking incident

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Violent, on-ice incident during junior hockey game'
Violent, on-ice incident during junior hockey game
Warning: Images may be disturbing. A frightening on-ice incident during a junior hockey game is once again putting the spotlight on violence in the sport. A third-period brawl ended with one team's goalie, requiring medical attention and multiple players ejected from the game. Richard Zussman reports. – Jan 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. junior hockey player has been handed a 31-game suspension after an on-ice incident earlier this year.

The North Van Wolf Pack were playing the Richmond Sockeyes on Jan. 25. The teams are part of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the third period, a fight broke out between the two sides with players from both teams involved.

However, tensions escalated when Richmond player Eithan Grishin put North Van goalie Evan Paul in a chokehold. After a few seconds, Paul dropped to the ice, seemingly out cold.

An investigation was launched into what happened and Grishin has been handed a 31-game suspension.

Click to play video: 'Violence in the sport of hockey'
Violence in the sport of hockey
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices