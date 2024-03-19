B.C. junior hockey player handed 31-game suspension for choking incident

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A B.C. junior hockey player has been handed a 31-game suspension after an on-ice incident earlier this year.

The North Van Wolf Pack were playing the Richmond Sockeyes on Jan. 25. The teams are part of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the third period, a fight broke out between the two sides with players from both teams involved.

However, tensions escalated when Richmond player Eithan Grishin put North Van goalie Evan Paul in a chokehold. After a few seconds, Paul dropped to the ice, seemingly out cold.

An investigation was launched into what happened and Grishin has been handed a 31-game suspension.