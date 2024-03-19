B.C. junior hockey player handed 31-game suspension for choking incident

WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. Discretion is advised.
A B.C. junior hockey player has been handed a 31-game suspension after an on-ice incident earlier this year.
The North Van Wolf Pack were playing the Richmond Sockeyes on Jan. 25. The teams are part of the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL).
In the third period, a fight broke out between the two sides with players from both teams involved.
However, tensions escalated when Richmond player Eithan Grishin put North Van goalie Evan Paul in a chokehold. After a few seconds, Paul dropped to the ice, seemingly out cold.
An investigation was launched into what happened and Grishin has been handed a 31-game suspension.
