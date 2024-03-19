Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search continues for 25-year-old suspect accused of shooting in southwest Calgary

By Staff Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
Lowingali is described as 5’6” tall, 120 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. View image in full screen
Cosmos Lowingali is described as five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. The City of Calgary Newsroom
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are turning to locals for information as they continue their search for a 25-year-old man who is wanted on warrants in connection with a shooting on Feb. 12.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1600 block of 22 Avenue Southwest at 4 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

“In the days following the incident, police continued their investigation by reviewing evidence and speaking to witnesses. It was later determined the victim was shot by someone well-known to him following an argument that began several hours prior to the incident,” police said.

Police executed a search warrant at a home located in the 1600 block of 22 Avenue Southwest on Feb. 22 and say they found evidence that led to one man being charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Cosmos Lowingali, a 25-year-old Calgary resident, is wanted on warrants for a string of charges including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Lowingali is described as five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lowingali’s location or the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Standoff continues in southeast Calgary after police face gunshots'
Standoff continues in southeast Calgary after police face gunshots
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices