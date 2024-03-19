Search continues for 25-year-old suspect accused of shooting in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are turning to locals for information as they continue their search for a 25-year-old man who is wanted on warrants in connection with a shooting on Feb. 12.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1600 block of 22 Avenue Southwest at 4 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

“In the days following the incident, police continued their investigation by reviewing evidence and speaking to witnesses. It was later determined the victim was shot by someone well-known to him following an argument that began several hours prior to the incident,” police said.

Police executed a search warrant at a home located in the 1600 block of 22 Avenue Southwest on Feb. 22 and say they found evidence that led to one man being charged.

🔴 WANTED 🔴 We are asking for the public's help to locate Cosmos LOWINGALI, 25, who is wanted on several warrants. Information?

☎️ CPS: 403-266-1234

🛑 @StopCrimeYYC ⚖ Case #: CA24057425 | 5074 🌐 https://t.co/zjVdqXzWKY pic.twitter.com/M3mqGXSg5s — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 19, 2024

Cosmos Lowingali, a 25-year-old Calgary resident, is wanted on warrants for a string of charges including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Lowingali is described as five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lowingali’s location or the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.