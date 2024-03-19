New Saskatoon parking amendments restrict vehicles from parking too close to crosswalks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is implementing an amendment to the Traffic Bylaw that will prevent drivers from stopping or parking in the parking lane closest to a crosswalk.

The bylaw update includes a 15-metre stopping prohibition before marked pedestrian crosswalks and a 10-metre stopping prohibition after the crosswalk unless otherwise specified by a traffic sign.

A diagram of how the amendments to the Traffic Bylaw will impact parking near crosswalks. City of Saskatoon

“While our city continues to grow, it’s imperative that we prioritize the safety of all road users, particularly pedestrians,” said Jay Magus, director of transportation.

Story continues below advertisement

“These amendments will reduce potential conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians at crosswalks.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city said this change will increase pedestrian visibility.

It was noted that signs will not be posted at every location affected by this bylaw update and that it is up to residents to be informed of the new bylaw changes.