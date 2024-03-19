Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

New Saskatoon parking amendments restrict vehicles from parking too close to crosswalks

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
An amendment to the Traffic Bylaw in Saskatoon will prevent parking too close to crosswalks to create better visibility of pedestrians. View image in full screen
An amendment to the Traffic Bylaw in Saskatoon will prevent parking too close to crosswalks to create better visibility of pedestrians. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Saskatoon is implementing an amendment to the Traffic Bylaw that will prevent drivers from stopping or parking in the parking lane closest to a crosswalk.

The bylaw update includes a 15-metre stopping prohibition before marked pedestrian crosswalks and a 10-metre stopping prohibition after the crosswalk unless otherwise specified by a traffic sign.

A diagram of how the amendments to the Traffic Bylaw will impact parking near crosswalks.
A diagram of how the amendments to the Traffic Bylaw will impact parking near crosswalks. City of Saskatoon
Trending Now

“While our city continues to grow, it’s imperative that we prioritize the safety of all road users, particularly pedestrians,” said Jay Magus, director of transportation.

Story continues below advertisement

“These amendments will reduce potential conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians at crosswalks.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city said this change will increase pedestrian visibility.

It was noted that signs will not be posted at every location affected by this bylaw update and that it is up to residents to be informed of the new bylaw changes.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices