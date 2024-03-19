Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stockyards to open restaurant at Waterloo International Airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The evolution of Waterloo International Airport is set to continue as the food available at the restaurant will soon come courtesy of Stockyards.

Waterloo Region says the company, which runs a number of local restaurants in the area, has begun construction of Stockyards at YKF, which will open next spring.

“This partnership with Stockyards will further elevate the passenger experience at YKF as we continue to invest in our airport,” chair Karen Redman stated.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stockyards, a company with deep local roots, and look forward to what is next as we continue to grow.”

A spokesperson for the region confirmed that the new restaurant will replace existing food options at the airport.

The company will look to provide a licensed seated dining area as well as grab-and-go options and retail merchandise.

Story continues below advertisement

The region says Stockyards will produce a YKF-branded coffee and beer and create “an affordable menu, fueled by hyper-local farm-to-table suppliers.”

Trending Now

Ignite, the company that owns Stockyards, also owns Graffiti Market and the Rich Uncle Tavern in Kitchener as well as Crowsfoot Smokehaus in Conestogo.

“My roots run deep in this community,” said Ryan Lloyd-Craig, chief operating officer of Stockyards. “I have lived in Waterloo Region for a long time and have watched YKF transform from a flying club to an international airport.”

The company also has another brewery under construction at the St. Jacobs Market.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices