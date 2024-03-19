Stockyards to open restaurant at Waterloo International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

The evolution of Waterloo International Airport is set to continue as the food available at the restaurant will soon come courtesy of Stockyards.

Waterloo Region says the company, which runs a number of local restaurants in the area, has begun construction of Stockyards at YKF, which will open next spring.

“This partnership with Stockyards will further elevate the passenger experience at YKF as we continue to invest in our airport,” chair Karen Redman stated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stockyards, a company with deep local roots, and look forward to what is next as we continue to grow.”

A spokesperson for the region confirmed that the new restaurant will replace existing food options at the airport.

The company will look to provide a licensed seated dining area as well as grab-and-go options and retail merchandise.

The region says Stockyards will produce a YKF-branded coffee and beer and create “an affordable menu, fueled by hyper-local farm-to-table suppliers.”

Ignite, the company that owns Stockyards, also owns Graffiti Market and the Rich Uncle Tavern in Kitchener as well as Crowsfoot Smokehaus in Conestogo.

“My roots run deep in this community,” said Ryan Lloyd-Craig, chief operating officer of Stockyards. “I have lived in Waterloo Region for a long time and have watched YKF transform from a flying club to an international airport.”

The company also has another brewery under construction at the St. Jacobs Market.