Split The Pot lottery approaches $1M ahead of Thursday deadline

The Split Pot Lottery will draw one lucky winner.

Participants have until Thursday at midnight to purchase a ticket for a chance to win nearly $1 million in the province-wide fundraiser.

The initiative aims to support hospitals across Ontario, including Guelph General.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The record-breaking lottery is approaching $1 million after it was previously more than $500,000 in February. In the fall, more than $600,000 was awarded to 13 grand prize winners.

One of 13 winners will claim 60 per cent of the prize and the remainder will be distributed among 12 other recipients.

Proceeds from each ticket sale will go to a hospital foundation of the buyer’s choosing.

To purchase a ticket, head to the Split the Pot lottery website.