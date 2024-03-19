Menu

Canada

Split The Pot lottery approaches $1M ahead of Thursday deadline

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 19, 2024 11:18 am
1 min read
The deadline to purchase a ticket for the province wide Split the Pot lottery is Thursday at midnight. The proceeds will go towards a hospital foundation of the buyer's choosing. View image in full screen
The deadline to purchase a ticket for the province wide Split the Pot lottery is Thursday at midnight. The proceeds will go towards a hospital foundation of the buyer's choosing. Matt Carty / Global News
The Split Pot Lottery will draw one lucky winner.

Participants have until Thursday at midnight to purchase a ticket for a chance to win nearly $1 million in the province-wide fundraiser.

The initiative aims to support hospitals across Ontario, including Guelph General.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The record-breaking lottery is approaching $1 million after it was previously more than $500,000 in February. In the fall, more than $600,000 was awarded to 13 grand prize winners.

One of 13 winners will claim 60 per cent of the prize and the remainder will be distributed among 12 other recipients.

Proceeds from each ticket sale will go to a hospital foundation of the buyer’s choosing.

To purchase a ticket, head to the Split the Pot lottery website.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

