Health

Split the Pot lottery exceeds $1M in sales in less than a month

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 29, 2024 11:27 am
1 min read
Since its launch less than a month ago, the Split the Pot lottery has brought more than $1 million in sales. Proceeds from each ticket sale will go to a hospital foundation of the buyer's choosing. View image in full screen
Since its launch less than a month ago, the Split the Pot lottery has brought more than $1 million in sales. Proceeds from each ticket sale will go to a hospital foundation of the buyer's choosing. Matt Carty / Global News
The province-wide Split the Pot lottery has brought in over $1M in less than a month.

The initiative returns this year with more opportunities to win as it aims to support hospitals across Ontario, including Guelph General.

Paul McIntyre Royston, president & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation in Kitchener, said they’re excited to see so many individuals and the community come together to support the hospitals.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us reach this milestone by playing Split the Pot so far. Your support is an investment in health care across the province and will help patients access the technology and services they need to have the best possible outcomes and experiences!” Royston said.

Currently, the grand prize total is over $5,00,000 and counting and as a way to give participants more chances of winning, the earnings will be divided among the 13 grand prize winners once the draw ends.

Also, there are thousands of dollars in prizes remaining in early rewards.

The proceeds from each ticket purchase will go to a hospital foundation of the buyer’s choosing.

Tickets are available and you can purchase one on the Split the Pot website and learn more information.

