1 seriously hurt, ‘substantial’ diesel spill after crash near London, Ont. airport

One person was rescued from a vehicle and taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in London, Ont., police report.

The crash on Dundas Street just south of the London International Airport also resulted in a large diesel fuel spill, said Const. Matt Dawson.

“It’s not a transport truck, it’s a truck that has a flat deck on the back and carries stuff, kind of contained within almost like a rail system on the back,” he explained.

“My understanding is the the diesel tank was punctured during the collision, and that’s where the diesel spill came from.”

View image in full screen Emergency vehicles seen in the distance on Dundas Street. Ben Harrietha/Global News

London police report that emergency services were called to Dundas Street and Kostis Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. and that one person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The fire department said just before 7 a.m. that its crews had “completed extrication” and that it was working with its Hazmat Team “to mitigate a substantial diesel fuel spill.” The fire department added that the Ministry of the Environment would be notified.

London police have entirely closed Dundas Street between Nissouri Road and Crumlin Sideroad and the closures are expected to last “several hours,” likely until lunchtime, Dawson added.