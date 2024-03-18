Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

New Seniors Active Living Centre in Loyalist Township open for programming this spring

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 5:01 pm
1 min read
The Loyalist Township has partnered with the Seniors Association Kingston Region to develop and operate a new Seniors Active Living Centre in the region. Programming for the centre will open in Spring 2024. View image in full screen
The Loyalist Township has partnered with the Seniors Association Kingston Region to develop and operate a new Seniors Active Living Centre in the region. Programming for the centre will open in Spring 2024. Loyalist Township / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Seniors looking to be out and active around the Loyalist Township in Ontario can find what they need with the opening of a new centre this spring.

A new Seniors Active Living Centre is set to begin programming this May, developed in partnership with the township and the Seniors Association Kingston Region. The new centre is expected to serve the senior population in communities like Amhertsview, Bath, Wilton, and Odessa.

“After a period of anticipation and hard work, we are elated to unveil Seniors Centre Loyalist. This expansion reflects the province’s confidence in our ability to deliver outstanding programs and services,” said Don Amos, executive director of the seniors association in Kingston, in a press release on Feb. 27.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The patience and diligence involved in the process have been substantial, but the result is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two other seniors’ centres have been designated by the association. According to the release, the province is providing $42,500 in annual funding for each of the centres — going towards operational costs like staffing, equipment, and service maintenance.

Speaking on the association’s partnership with the township, Amos noted in the release that the help in finding venues for the centre has been invaluable. It’s a sentiment echoed by mayor Jim Hegadorn.

Trending Now

“This partnership will complement current offerings available to seniors throughout Loyalist Township.”

Click to play video: 'Loyalist Twp. prepares for growth associated with $2.7B Umicore battery material supply plant'
Loyalist Twp. prepares for growth associated with $2.7B Umicore battery material supply plant
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices