New Seniors Active Living Centre in Loyalist Township open for programming this spring

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors looking to be out and active around the Loyalist Township in Ontario can find what they need with the opening of a new centre this spring.

A new Seniors Active Living Centre is set to begin programming this May, developed in partnership with the township and the Seniors Association Kingston Region. The new centre is expected to serve the senior population in communities like Amhertsview, Bath, Wilton, and Odessa.

“After a period of anticipation and hard work, we are elated to unveil Seniors Centre Loyalist. This expansion reflects the province’s confidence in our ability to deliver outstanding programs and services,” said Don Amos, executive director of the seniors association in Kingston, in a press release on Feb. 27.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The patience and diligence involved in the process have been substantial, but the result is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two other seniors’ centres have been designated by the association. According to the release, the province is providing $42,500 in annual funding for each of the centres — going towards operational costs like staffing, equipment, and service maintenance.

Speaking on the association’s partnership with the township, Amos noted in the release that the help in finding venues for the centre has been invaluable. It’s a sentiment echoed by mayor Jim Hegadorn.

“This partnership will complement current offerings available to seniors throughout Loyalist Township.”