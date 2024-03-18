Measles immunization clinics open in Simcoe Muskoka region amid case detection

Send this page to someone via email

After the first lab-confirmed case of measles was detected in the Simcoe Muskoka region, the health unit is hosting a number of vaccine clinics this week to prevent further spread.

On Wednesday the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it has received confirmation that a resident of Simcoe Muskoka has tested positive for measles.

Health officials say the resident is an adult who has not travelled recently or been in contact with a known case of measles.

“This is the first case that we’ve had in 10 years in Simcoe Muskoka of measles. That’s an important event because it’s very transmissible, and it can be a very serious infection,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU medical officer of health.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Gardener told Global News that seeing measles cases from local transmission is concerning because it can lead to community spread.

Story continues below advertisement

“The risk of measles is low for people who have been fully immunized with two doses of measles vaccine or those born before 1970; however, many children have been delayed in receiving their routine childhood immunizations, including the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and people who have not had two doses of measles vaccine are at higher risk of contracting the disease,” Gardner said.

The health unit is offering measles immunization at upcoming clinics taking place from Monday to Wednesday.

Measles clinics are by appointment only and are available at the following locations:

Monday, March 18

Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Rd. 10, Angus, 1-6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19

Royal Canadian Legion – Alliston, 111 Dufferin St. S., Alliston, noon-5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Angus Recreation Centre, 8529 County Rd. 10, Angus, 1-6 p.m.

Appointments can be booked through the health unit’s online booking portal or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 (1-877-721-7520) Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is recommended that people who are not up to date with their measles immunization receive a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

More details on the vaccine and eligibility are available on the health unit’s website.