Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Iceland fishing town still safe, authorities say amid volcano eruption

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 18, 2024 7:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Iceland volcano erupts for 4th time since December, spewing lava and smoke'
Iceland volcano erupts for 4th time since December, spewing lava and smoke
WATCH - Iceland volcano erupts for 4th time since December, spewing lava and smoke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A volcano in Iceland that erupted on Saturday for the fourth time since December was still spewing smoke and bright orange lava into the air early on Monday, although infrastructure and a nearby fishing town were safe for now, authorities said.

The eruption was the seventh on the Reykjanes peninsula near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik since 2021 when geological systems that had lain dormant for around 800 years again became active.

Man-made barriers have been successful in steering the lava away from infrastructure including the Svartsengi geothermal power plant and Grindavik, a fishing town of some 4,000 residents.

Click to play video: 'Iceland volcano eruption: Lava flows onto roads, disrupting supply of hot water'
Iceland volcano eruption: Lava flows onto roads, disrupting supply of hot water

Footage from public broadcaster RUV showed lava flowing a few hundred meters from the town which was evacuated during an eruption in November and again during another one in February.

Story continues below advertisement

“The defences at Grindavik proved their value … they have guided the lava flow in the intended direction,” local utility HS Orka said, adding that infrastructure running to the Svartsengi power plant was intact.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Magma had been accumulating underground since the last eruption in February, prompting authorities to warn of an imminent eruption.

Click to play video: 'Iceland Volcano: Houses catch fire as volcano erupts for second time'
Iceland Volcano: Houses catch fire as volcano erupts for second time
Trending Now

The warning time late on Saturday was only 15 minutes before fountains of molten rock began soaring from a 3km-long (1.9 mile) fissure, roughly the same size and at the same place as the eruption in February.

Lava flows continued at a steady pace on Monday, and it was too early to project when it would end, Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, professor of geophysics at the University of Iceland, told RUV.

“It was surprisingly stable overnight and certainly majestic, but is still only between two-to-five per cent of what it was at the beginning,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The February eruption lasted less than two days while volcanic activity continued for six months at a nearby system in 2021.

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices