Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured after single motorcycle crash in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 17, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in London, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to Aldersbrook Road, between Hawthorne Road and Ranchwood Crescent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Aldersbrook Road was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices