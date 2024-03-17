1 dead, 1 injured after single motorcycle crash in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in London, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to Aldersbrook Road, between Hawthorne Road and Ranchwood Crescent.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Aldersbrook Road was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).