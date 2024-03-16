Metro Vancouver emergency dispatch services down; computer outage

Emergency services are being affected Saturday morning in the Lower Mainland.
Metro Vancouver’s emergency service dispatch service, which is operated by E-Comm, is currently experiencing issues.
An E-Comm spokesperson told Global News an “unplanned outage” began around 6 a.m., and calls are going through but wait times are being affected.
No official word on the cause of the outage but it is suspected to be a server malfunction.
E-Comm said services are slowly coming online, but at this point no timeline for a full recovery.
Radio systems are being used in the meantime.
