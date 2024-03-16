Metro Vancouver emergency dispatch services down; computer outage

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services are being affected Saturday morning in the Lower Mainland.

Metro Vancouver’s emergency service dispatch service, which is operated by E-Comm, is currently experiencing issues.

An E-Comm spokesperson told Global News an “unplanned outage” began around 6 a.m., and calls are going through but wait times are being affected.

E-Comm was impacted by an unplanned outage this morning that led to some delays on 911. If you are waiting to speak with a call taker, stay on the line and we will be with you ASAP. For non-emergency matters, report online or call back at a later time. Follow for updates. #911BC pic.twitter.com/4nIea5va1f — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) March 16, 2024

No official word on the cause of the outage but it is suspected to be a server malfunction.

E-Comm said services are slowly coming online, but at this point no timeline for a full recovery.

Radio systems are being used in the meantime.