Canada

Metro Vancouver emergency dispatch services down; computer outage

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Metro Vancouver's emergency dispatch system is down on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Metro Vancouver's emergency dispatch system is down on Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Emergency services are being affected Saturday morning in the Lower Mainland.

Metro Vancouver’s emergency service dispatch service, which is operated by E-Comm, is currently experiencing issues.

An E-Comm spokesperson told Global News an “unplanned outage” began around 6 a.m., and calls are going through but wait times are being affected.

No official word on the cause of the outage but it is suspected to be a server malfunction.

E-Comm said services are slowly coming online, but at this point no timeline for a full recovery.

Radio systems are being used in the meantime.

