Crime

Two teens arrested following armed home invasion, car thefts: Peel police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
Police in Peel Region say the two teens they arrested were involved in both incidents in Brampton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police in Peel Region say the two teens they arrested were involved in both incidents in Brampton, Ont. PPS / Handout
Two teenagers have been arrested and are facing numerous charges after allegedly participating in an armed home invasion, multiple car thefts, and possession of prohibited devices for a dangerous purpose.

Peel police said in a release Saturday they had been investigating two separate incidents that happened earlier this week.

On Thursday, in the middle of the night, three suspects forced their way into a home in Brampton, Ont. where they threatened the residents with a gun. The suspects demanded the residents’ car keys and stole two vehicles.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Later the same day, police allege another vehicle theft involving the same suspects occurred in a plaza, also in Brampton, where a victim was approached by three suspects with a handgun. He was forced out of his vehicle, which the suspects then stole.

There were no reported injuries in either incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers in Peel Region confirmed Saturday two teenagers, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, had been arrested in connection with both crimes. They face multiple charges.

These incidents come shortly after a Toronto police officer made headlines for his suggestion that residents leave their car keys by the front door to avoid a home invasion, seemingly to let criminals more easily steal vehicles without confrontation.

The officer made the comments at a community meeting in Etobicoke last month.

While noting that police have always urged citizens to prioritize safety over a vehicle, the Toronto Police Service has since tried to walk back the officer’s remarks by highlighting other auto theft and home invasion prevention tips.

— with files from Ryan Rocca

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

