Two teens arrested following armed home invasion, car thefts: Peel police

Two teenagers have been arrested and are facing numerous charges after allegedly participating in an armed home invasion, multiple car thefts, and possession of prohibited devices for a dangerous purpose.
Peel police said in a release Saturday they had been investigating two separate incidents that happened earlier this week.
On Thursday, in the middle of the night, three suspects forced their way into a home in Brampton, Ont. where they threatened the residents with a gun. The suspects demanded the residents’ car keys and stole two vehicles.
Later the same day, police allege another vehicle theft involving the same suspects occurred in a plaza, also in Brampton, where a victim was approached by three suspects with a handgun. He was forced out of his vehicle, which the suspects then stole.
There were no reported injuries in either incident.
Officers in Peel Region confirmed Saturday two teenagers, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, had been arrested in connection with both crimes. They face multiple charges.
These incidents come shortly after a Toronto police officer made headlines for his suggestion that residents leave their car keys by the front door to avoid a home invasion, seemingly to let criminals more easily steal vehicles without confrontation.
The officer made the comments at a community meeting in Etobicoke last month.
While noting that police have always urged citizens to prioritize safety over a vehicle, the Toronto Police Service has since tried to walk back the officer’s remarks by highlighting other auto theft and home invasion prevention tips.
— with files from Ryan Rocca
