Mississauga pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by car

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 7:49 pm
1 min read
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A female pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West for reports a pedestrian had been hit.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, where part of Winston Churchill Boulevard was closed.

Police told Global News the call came around 5:50 p.m., with a female in critical, life-threatening condition taken to the hospital.

The public was advised to use alternative routes.

