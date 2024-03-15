Mississauga pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by car

See more sharing options

A female pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday evening, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West for reports a pedestrian had been hit.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, where part of Winston Churchill Boulevard was closed.

Police told Global News the call came around 5:50 p.m., with a female in critical, life-threatening condition taken to the hospital.

The public was advised to use alternative routes.