Gas prices in B.C. Interior predicted to rise 10 cents a litre

With spring nearing, prices at the pump will soon rise.

That’s the take from one gas expert, who says fuel prices could shoot up 10 cents a litre throughout B.C.’s Interior.

“If you’re seeing $1.62 (a litre) to $1.65, you may want to fill up because it’s likely that that is going to increase about 10 cents a litre between now and the end of the weekend. Or perhaps if we’re lucky, just a little bit after the weekend,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

“Take advantage of this while you can. You’re not going to see these prices anytime soon.

“Summer is upon us and with everything that’s happening, we’re going to see much higher prices between now and September.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

McTeague says there are several factors behind the bump, such as the carbon tax increasing 3.5 cents a litre on April 1.

And with warmer temperatures now here, gas stations are switching from winter to much pricier summer gasoline.

More information about the differences between winter gas and summer gas is available here and here.

“That usually brings with it about a seven-cent increase between the two of those factors,” said McTeauge.

“You may not like $1.75. You’re certainly not gonna like $1.85, which is likely we’re going to be at within the first couple of weeks after Easter.”

In Kelowna, gas was around $1.649 a litre. according to the website GasBuddy. Elsewhere in B.C.’s Interior:

Kamloops: $1.679

$1.679 Revelstoke: $1.699

$1.699 Sicamous: $1.649

$1.649 Salmon Arm: $1.549

$1.549 Vernon: $1.589

$1.589 Penticton: $1.629

$1.629 Oliver: $1.629

$1.629 Osoyoos: $1.629

$1.629 Grand Forks: $1.679

In Vancouver, gas prices are considerably higher, with many stations at $1.909 a litre.

McTeague said for that region, “As we look at summertime demand, that tends to be a premium of 15 cents a litre. The new normal this summer, or at least late spring, could begin at a $2.20 or $2.30 a litre range and for that reason,

“I think motorists need to be best prepared for this very unpleasant reality.”