Crime

9th suspect charged with murder in death of man held at Niagara Detention Centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Niagara Regional Police in St. Catharines, Ont., on January 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police in St. Catharines, Ont., on January 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Police say they have charged one more person with second-degree murder in the June 2023 death of a man who was being held at an Ontario detention centre.

Niagara Regional Police say officers responded to an emergency call from the Niagara Detention Centre around 6:30 a.m. on June 10 and found a man dead.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Police announced last month that they had charged seven people between the ages of 19 and 44 with second-degree murder in the case.

Earlier this month, investigators said they had charged an eighth suspect, a 44-year-old man, with second-degree murder.

Today, police announced they’ve made a ninth arrest in the investigation, a 25-year-old man from Hamilton.

Police say he was already in custody on a separate matter at the time of his arrest.

