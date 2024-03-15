Menu

Economy

Alberta government releases map showing what areas are off-limits for renewable power projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta unveils strict new rules for renewable energy'
Alberta unveils strict new rules for renewable energy
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 28, 2024) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has revealed sweeping new restrictions on renewable energy projects. Heather Yourex-West explains why the measures are being implemented, what this means for new wind and solar projects, and why green energy advocates see this as a setback – Feb 28, 2024
Alberta is blocking off large sections of the province to renewable power development.

The government has released a map defining which parts of the province are to be off-limits to wind and solar power.

The regions include a corridor along the entire eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains stretching as far east as Calgary.

The boreal forest around Wood Buffalo National Park in the province’s far north has also been roped off.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

And there are large zones around areas of southern Alberta where such projects will be subject to visual impact reviews.

Those zones are centred around four protected areas — the Cypress Hills, Dinosaur Provincial Park, Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park and Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump.

None of those zones are expected to affect ongoing oil and gas or forestry activity.

Alberta had promised to define the no-go zones earlier this month.

Click to play video: 'Renewable energy advocates react to new Alberta rules'
Renewable energy advocates react to new Alberta rules
© 2024 The Canadian Press

