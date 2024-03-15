Teen charged in break-in at Manitoba arena, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba teen is facing more than a half-dozen charges after his arrest in an RCMP property crime investigation.

Officers from the Swan River detachment were called about a break-in at the arena in Minitonas, Man., on Tuesday. Police said the incident happened overnight and led to the theft of power tools and other items.

When police stopped by a home in the community later that day to make an arrest for unrelated property crimes in the area, they spotted power tools and other items linked to the arena break-in.

A 17-year-old was arrested, and police were able to connect him to other alleged break-ins and property crimes in the area.

The next day, police said, while the teen was being transferred from RCMP custody, he made a run for it but was caught immediately by police. The attempt earned him a charge of escaping lawful custody. He’s also facing possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, two counts of mischief, and two counts of theft.

RCMP continue to investigate.