Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged in break-in at Manitoba arena, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
A parked RCMP cruiser during winter. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba teen is facing more than a half-dozen charges after his arrest in an RCMP property crime investigation.

Officers from the Swan River detachment were called about a break-in at the arena in Minitonas, Man., on Tuesday. Police said the incident happened overnight and led to the theft of power tools and other items.

When police stopped by a home in the community later that day to make an arrest for unrelated property crimes in the area, they spotted power tools and other items linked to the arena break-in.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 17-year-old was arrested, and police were able to connect him to other alleged break-ins and property crimes in the area.

The next day, police said, while the teen was being transferred from RCMP custody, he made a run for it but was caught immediately by police. The attempt earned him a charge of escaping lawful custody. He’s also facing possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, two counts of mischief, and two counts of theft.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man in custody in connection with months-long rash of break-ins'
Winnipeg man in custody in connection with months-long rash of break-ins
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices