Kingston looks at primary health clinic option for former Extendicare facility

The City of Kingston is looking at adding health services, including a primary health clinic, to its plans for the former Extendicare facility.

Late last year the city paid $3.8 million for the long-term care home at Bath and Queen Mary Roads and officials have told Global News the city plans on using the existing building for supportive and transitional housing for up to 100 people.

On Friday the city said it is now also looking at ways to use the space to help with the area’s ongoing doctor shortage.

“While transitional supportive housing will remain the primary use for the facility, the City has always intended to incorporate health care services at this location,” a media release from the city reads.

“A primary care clinic could provide critical access to care to thousands of people within the community, including those who may reside on the property in the future. It is intended that this health care model would include professionals like doctors and nurse practitioners, as well as complementary health care services.”

Not everyone has been excited by the prospect of turning the space into a hub for vulnerable residents.

Since news of the original plans broke earlier this year, some neighbours of the facility have demonstrated against the idea, with many expressing concerns over safety in the area.

Those worries have been exasperated by rumours the Integrated Care Hub (IHC) will be moved from its current home on Montreal Street to the former long-term care home after the city formerly takes possession of the building this summer.

The city has repeatedly said there are no plans to move the IHC to the former long-term care home, and officials said that again Friday.

“The Consumption Treatment Services and Integrated Care Hub located at 661 Montreal St. will not be located at 309 Queen Mary Road,” a line from the city’s media release reads.

An estimated 30,000 people in the Kingston area do not have a primary care provider.

In their release on Friday the city noted the former Extendicare building is designed for health care and already has the necessary zoning.

“Kingston, like many communities, is experiencing a demographic shift with a growing aging population, compounded by a significant shortage of physicians and other primary care providers,” the release said. “Recognizing the unique healthcare requirements of this demographic, staff are actively working with community partners to explore the potential of the space at 309 Queen Mary Road.”

The city says public engagement around the plans continue, with information and updates available on the city’s website.