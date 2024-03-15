House, car purchases in the cards for $5M Lotto 649 winner from Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Travis Hodichak says a house and a new car are in his near future after raking in $5 million from his first-ever big lottery win.

Hodichak picked up the cash via the Feb. 21 Lotto 649 Classic Jackpot draw tied to a winning ticket he purchased at a Circle K in St. Catharines.

“It still feels surreal to me. My mom is the first person I told and she didn’t believe me at first,” he recalled after confirming his win.

The 29-year-old, who typically plays 649 and Lotto Max regularly, says he’ll sink the remaining cash from his two big purchases into savings and investments.