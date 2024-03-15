Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

House, car purchases in the cards for $5M Lotto 649 winner from Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Travis Hodichak of Hamilton, Ont. won $5 million with the Lotto 649 Classic Jackpot. View image in full screen
Travis Hodichak of Hamilton, Ont. won $5 million with the Lotto 649 Classic Jackpot. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton’s Travis Hodichak says a house and a new car are in his near future after raking in $5 million from his first-ever big lottery win.

Hodichak picked up the cash via the Feb. 21 Lotto 649 Classic Jackpot draw tied to a winning ticket he purchased at a Circle K in St. Catharines.

“It still feels surreal to me. My mom is the first person I told and she didn’t believe me at first,” he recalled after confirming his win.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 29-year-old, who typically plays 649 and Lotto Max regularly, says he’ll sink the remaining cash from his two big purchases into savings and investments.

Click to play video: 'Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes'
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices