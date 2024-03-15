Menu

All 3 occupants killed in crash between pickup and car: Huron OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
Both drivers and a sole passenger are dead after a crash involving a car and a pickup truck in Howick, Ont., north of Listowel, according to Huron County OPP.

Police said they received a 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a crash on Harriston Road just north of C Line Road in Howick.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found two people had already died. A third person was taken to hospital, where they died of their injuries.

Police say all three were residents of Huron County but provided no other information about the deceased.

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash and said the investigation is ongoing.

