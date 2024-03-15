All 3 occupants killed in crash between pickup and car: Huron OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Both drivers and a sole passenger are dead after a crash involving a car and a pickup truck in Howick, Ont., north of Listowel, according to Huron County OPP.

Police said they received a 911 call just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a crash on Harriston Road just north of C Line Road in Howick.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found two people had already died. A third person was taken to hospital, where they died of their injuries.

Police say all three were residents of Huron County but provided no other information about the deceased.

Police are still looking into the cause of the crash and said the investigation is ongoing.