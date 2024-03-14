Menu

Trending Now

Canada

Saskatchewan premier announces new record in municipal revenue sharing at $340.2M

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
During the SARM convention on Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the province will see its largest investment ever, in municipal revenue sharing. View image in full screen
During the SARM convention on Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the province will see its largest investment ever, in municipal revenue sharing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shared a pre-budget spoiler on Thursday, saying the province will see its largest investment ever in municipal revenue sharing (MRS).

The announcement was made during Premier Moe’s speech at the annual Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention.

The province said that this year’s MRS program will total $340.2 million, which is an increase of approximately $42.3 million over the previous year.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our government made the commitment to Saskatchewan communities to create and support a predictable revenue-sharing tool that grows with our province’s economy,” Moe said in a release.

“With this announcement, more than $4.3 billion in provincial funding has been allocated since 2007 to support the priorities of municipalities.”

The money will be provided to municipalities that will allocate the funds within their budget. According to the release, further details on MRS funding will be released next week with the provincial budget.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

