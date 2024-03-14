Saskatchewan premier announces new record in municipal revenue sharing at $340.2M

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe shared a pre-budget spoiler on Thursday, saying the province will see its largest investment ever in municipal revenue sharing (MRS).

The announcement was made during Premier Moe’s speech at the annual Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention.

The province said that this year’s MRS program will total $340.2 million, which is an increase of approximately $42.3 million over the previous year.

“Our government made the commitment to Saskatchewan communities to create and support a predictable revenue-sharing tool that grows with our province’s economy,” Moe said in a release.

“With this announcement, more than $4.3 billion in provincial funding has been allocated since 2007 to support the priorities of municipalities.”

The money will be provided to municipalities that will allocate the funds within their budget. According to the release, further details on MRS funding will be released next week with the provincial budget.

