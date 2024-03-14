Menu

Crime

Driver charged after found passed out in car blocking Napanee intersection: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
A man from Deseronto has been charged with impaired driving and opioid possession after OPP say a driver was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle blocking an intersection in Napanee Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A man has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession after police say he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car found stopped and blocking an intersection in Napanee, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Lennox and Addington OPP were called to the report of a vehicle blocking the intersection of Dundas Street West and Richmond Park Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

Police say paramedic services were already on scene checking the driver when officers arrived.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 43-year-old man from Deseronto is charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, as well as possession of a Schedule 1 substance in the form of opioids.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Napanee court April 2.

Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis in Belleville'
Opioid Crisis in Belleville
