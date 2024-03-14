Menu

Canada

Ontario man hits second $100K scratch ticket win in 6 months: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
Paul Flitchett of Frankford, Ont. recently picked up his second $100,000 scratch ticket win in the last six months. View image in full screen
Paul Flitchett of Frankford, Ont. recently picked up his second $100,000 scratch ticket win in the last six months. Submitted/OLG
An Ontario man should be feeling pretty lucky after picking up his second $100,000 scratch ticket win in the last six months.

Paul Fitchett of Frankford, Ont. says he isn’t a regular instant ticket buyer, but after winning a few smaller prizes — and then winning $100,000 on a Mega Dice ticket last September, he recently decided to try his luck with a $5  Instant Plinko ticket.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

And he got lucky again.

“My husband was in the room with me when it happened and he couldn’t believe it,” Fitchett said in an OLG media release Thursday.

“I was playing my ticket while watching TV and when I saw I won, I couldn’t believe it. I never imagined that six months after my first big win, I’d win again!”

Fitchett’s latest winning ticket was purchased at Oasis Grocery & Gas Bar on Riverside Parkway in Frankford.

Fitchett says he plans on investing some of his winnings and also take a trip to western Canada.

“I’ve never been there and there is so much to explore,” he said of his upcoming travels.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

