Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Mississauga library closed as police investigate man’s death

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga. Google Street View
Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga is closed as police investigate a man’s death.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Living Arts Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road West at 9:49 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a man had fallen and was taken to hospital.

He has since been pronounced dead.

Peel paramedics confirmed they transported a man in critical condition and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause at this time are unknown,” police said.

On X, the City of Mississauga said Hazel McCallion Central library is “closed until further notice” and all programs at the library Thursday have been cancelled.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers would likely be on scene for the rest of the day.

