Mississauga library closed as police investigate man’s death

Hazel McCallion Central Library in Mississauga is closed as police investigate a man’s death.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Living Arts Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road West at 9:49 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a man had fallen and was taken to hospital.

He has since been pronounced dead.

Peel paramedics confirmed they transported a man in critical condition and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause at this time are unknown,” police said.

On X, the City of Mississauga said Hazel McCallion Central library is “closed until further notice” and all programs at the library Thursday have been cancelled.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers would likely be on scene for the rest of the day.

All programs at Hazel McCallion Central Library have been cancelled today. — Mississauga Library (@mississaugalib) March 14, 2024

MEDICAL:

– Burnhamthorpe Rd W/Living Arts Dr #Mississauga

– Adult male has fallen

– Was transported to hospital and has since been pronounced deceased

– The circumstances surrounding the cause at this time are unknown

– Police on scene investigating

– C/R 9:49 a.m.

– PR24-0086271 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 14, 2024