Pittsburgh Penguins scramble after Jaromir Jagr bobblehead heist

Send this page to someone via email

The Pittsburgh Penguins have fallen victim to a bobblehead heist.

The NHL team is reporting that a shipment carrying bobbleheads in legendary alumni Jaromir Jagr’s likeness has been stolen.

The bobbleheads arrived in California ahead of Thursday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, the team confirmed, but did not make it to their final destination in Pittsburgh.

The memorabilia were meant to be handed out to fans, in celebration of 52-year-old Jagr, who played with the Penguins from 1990 to 2001.

The Penguins announced today that the shipment carrying the Jagr bobbleheads for tonight’s game has been stolen en route to Pittsburgh. As a result, the bobbleheads will not be distributed at tonight’s game, but will be distributed at a later date. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 14, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

“All fans in attendance will receive a voucher that includes a one-time scannable barcode that will be required to pick up the bobblehead at a later date,” the team confirmed in a statement on X.

Immediately, amused hockey fans pointed a collective finger at one suspected culprit, zeroing in on the team’s seven-foot tall, irreverent and slightly unsettling mascot, Gritty.

We know who the culprit is. pic.twitter.com/uGIAUqKaf7 — Zeus McCormick (@jrez1982) March 14, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

anyone seen gritty since those jagr bobbleheads disappeared — Mike (@hactuary_) March 14, 2024

Gritty, ever the joker, stepped up to take responsibility for the stolen goods, replying to the Penguins post with one of its own.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Gritty posted a GIF from Game of Thrones to X, telling the Penguins, “I want her to know it was me.”

Story continues below advertisement

In all seriousness, Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement the club has contacted state and federal authorities to look into the incident.

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at (the) game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Acklin said in a statement.

Bobbleheads are a prized collector’s item for many pro sports fans and nights when they’re distributed often drive ticket sales and prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Furthermore, a 2021 study published in the Journal of Sport Management found that bobblehead and other merch giveaways can boost attendance in the long term and build fan devotion.

Bobbleheads in baseball were first made popular in the 1960s, when the first paper-mâché and ceramic bobbleheads were distributed by the MLB.

On Ebay and other popular online auction portals, they can fetch anywhere from a few to thousands of dollars, depending on the player, team and rarity of the figurine.

According to WorkandMoney.com, the most expensive bobblehead ever sold at auction was a 1961 New York Yankees generic player in mint condition — one of two in existence — that fetched an almost US$60,000 purse.