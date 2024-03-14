Ward 9 Saskatoon councillor running for re-election this fall

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois said she plans on running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election this fall.

She aims to continue to represent Ward 9.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I am running again for sure,” Dubois said. “What that may look like, I don’t know right now, but I’m definitely running again in the election and very committed to this city and want to continue that.”

Already this year, Mayor Charlie Clark and Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton have said they won’t be trying for re-election.

The municipal election is set for November.