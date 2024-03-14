Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ward 9 Saskatoon councillor running for re-election this fall

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 14, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Bev Dubois is planning to run for re-election in Ward 9. View image in full screen
Bev Dubois is planning to run for re-election in Ward 9. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois said she plans on running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election this fall.

She aims to continue to represent Ward 9.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I am running again for sure,” Dubois said. “What that may look like, I don’t know right now, but I’m definitely running again in the election and very committed to this city and want to continue that.”

Trending Now

Already this year, Mayor Charlie Clark and Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton have said they won’t be trying for re-election.

The municipal election is set for November.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices