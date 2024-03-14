Menu

Canada

Sask. leaders react following Pasqua Hospital robbery incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
A 34-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday by security guards at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina after a woman had her handbag stolen. View image in full screen
A 34-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday by security guards at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina after a woman had her handbag stolen. Brandon Gonez / Global News
Saskatchewan’s NDP is asking how the health system has gotten to the point where a woman was recently robbed at knifepoint in a hospital waiting room.

New Democrat Vicki Mowat says people are already dealing with long wait times and now they have to worry about personal safety.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Premier Scott Moe responded that mental health and addictions issues can result in violence, and his government is spending more on law enforcement to address the problem.

A 34-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday by security guards at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina after a woman had her handbag stolen.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

