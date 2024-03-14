Sask. leaders react following Pasqua Hospital robbery incident

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s NDP is asking how the health system has gotten to the point where a woman was recently robbed at knifepoint in a hospital waiting room.

New Democrat Vicki Mowat says people are already dealing with long wait times and now they have to worry about personal safety.

Premier Scott Moe responded that mental health and addictions issues can result in violence, and his government is spending more on law enforcement to address the problem.

A 34-year-old suspect was apprehended on Sunday by security guards at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina after a woman had her handbag stolen.