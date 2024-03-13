Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver council approves plan to expand free Wi-Fi in Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 9:49 pm
1 min read
A free wifi sign on a Winnipeg Transit bus. View image in full screen
A free wifi sign on a Winnipeg Transit bus. Randall Paull/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver city council voted Wednesday to look at ways to expand access to free public Wi-Fi in the Downtown Eastside.

The motion, submitted by Coun. Christine Boyle, cited the idea as a key way to help breach the “digital divide” in the city’s lowest-income neighbourhood.

“As the world moves more and more online, those without connectivity are being left behind,” the motion states.

Click to play video: 'TransLink will bring free WiFi to Metro Vancouver transit'
TransLink will bring free WiFi to Metro Vancouver transit

Access to free internet is particularly important to people experiencing homelessness, the motion states, helping them access critical resources and stay in touch with loved ones.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Many key public services including the city’s shelter hotline, telehealth and 811 nurse services, weather and health alerts all require cellular or internet access, it notes.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Vancouver currently provides 521 free public Wi-Fi locations through a partnership with Telus and Rogers, many of them in public libraries and other municipal buildings.

The plan approved Wednesday directs city staff to come back with a plan, timeline and budget to expand Wi-Fi access in the Downtown Eastside by the end of 2024.

 

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices