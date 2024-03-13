2 Toronto men arrested in historical sexual assault of boy in 1983

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a “historical” sexual assault investigation involving a 12-year-old boy over four decades ago.

Toronto police allege that in the summer of 1983, a 12-year-old boy was “befriended” by one of the accused men. They allege the boy was then sexually assaulted by one of the accused on multiple occasions.

On another occasion, police allege the boy was sexually assaulted by both men.

While police didn’t disclose where the incidents took place, they did say that both of the accused men volunteered in programs in Toronto’s Leaside community where they had “access to children” during the 1980s.

On Wednesday, Toronto police announced charges against 64-year-old Edward Palacios and 59-year-old Sean Hancock.

Investigators have released images of the accused men, as they believe there may be more victims.

Police said Palacios was arrested on Dec. 29, 2023 and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of gross indecency, assault, buggery, assault with a weapon, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Palacios is scheduled to appear in court on June 11.

Hancock was also arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with sexual assault, gross indecency, assault and buggery.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.