Canada

Tofino wants new short-term rental restrictions despite exemption

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impact of short-term rental restrictions on tourism'
Impact of short-term rental restrictions on tourism
RELATED: A sentiment being echoed by the hospitality and tourism sectors which says the move could have negative consequences. Cassidy Mosconi reports – Oct 17, 2023
British Columbia’s short-term rental restrictions will be in place later this spring.

The rules will limit short-term rentals to homes that are also the primary residences of the owners.

The restrictions are being put in place in the hope they will increase the housing rental supply.

The municipal government of one of the busiest tourist spots in B.C. is looking to have the new restrictions in place in its town, despite being exempted from them.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Tofino’s council has voted to ask the province to implement the rules in its town.

The new legislation, which takes effect on May 1, is exempt from resort communities like Tofino, but communities can opt in if they choose.

Tofino councillors argued the commercialization of real estate in the community needs to be addressed to ease its housing woes.

“The most affordable housing we have is our present housing stock. We (must) ensure that housing is available for people to live in,” Duncan McMaster said, a councillor.

In contrast, Victoria’s city council will soon be considering a motion to ask the province to delay the implementation of the restrictions in B.C.’s capital city to reduce the impact on its tourist season.

Click to play video: 'Feds working to build ‘more homes, faster’ for Canadian families: Freeland'
Feds working to build ‘more homes, faster’ for Canadian families: Freeland
