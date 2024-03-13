Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 11:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 13'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, March 13
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, March 13.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ashley Turner breaks down Saskatoon’s real estate market, playoff push for the Saskatchewan Rush, and former NHLer Rich Pilon on the upcoming Louis Riel Cup.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Strong sales, low inventory for Saskatoon’s housing market

A very strong housing market with low inventory, that’s the current real estate story in Saskatoon.

Ashley Turner with Century 21 Fusion looks at the latest sales numbers for February in the city.

Turner also looks at benchmark prices and inventory levels in Real Estate YXE.

Click to play video: 'Strong sales, low inventory for Saskatoon’s housing market'
Strong sales, low inventory for Saskatoon’s housing market

Saskatchewan Rush making playoff push

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The playoff push for the Saskatchewan Rush continues with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rush are in action at home this weekend as the New York Riptide visits SaskTel Centre.

Second-year Rush defenceman Jake Boudreau looks at what the team has been focussing on ahead of this weekend’s game.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rush making playoff push'
Saskatchewan Rush making playoff push

Rich Pilon helping to break barriers at Louis Riel Cup

Rich Pilon’s 15-year career in the NHL had him suiting up for the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, and the St Louis Blues.

Trending Now

Now his passion for hockey has him working to bring others into the game, including the upcoming Louis Riel Cup Hockey Tournament in Saskatoon.

Pilon has more on the details of the tournament that is helping break barriers toward reconciliation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rich Pilon helping to break barriers at Louis Riel Cup'
Rich Pilon helping to break barriers at Louis Riel Cup

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 13

Possibility of snow showers — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, March 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 13'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 13
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices