Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 13

Ashley Turner breaks down Saskatoon’s real estate market, playoff push for the Saskatchewan Rush, and former NHLer Rich Pilon on the upcoming Louis Riel Cup.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Strong sales, low inventory for Saskatoon’s housing market

A very strong housing market with low inventory, that’s the current real estate story in Saskatoon.

Ashley Turner with Century 21 Fusion looks at the latest sales numbers for February in the city.

Turner also looks at benchmark prices and inventory levels in Real Estate YXE.

Saskatchewan Rush making playoff push

The playoff push for the Saskatchewan Rush continues with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Rush are in action at home this weekend as the New York Riptide visits SaskTel Centre.

Second-year Rush defenceman Jake Boudreau looks at what the team has been focussing on ahead of this weekend’s game.

Rich Pilon helping to break barriers at Louis Riel Cup

Rich Pilon’s 15-year career in the NHL had him suiting up for the New York Islanders, the New York Rangers, and the St Louis Blues.

Now his passion for hockey has him working to bring others into the game, including the upcoming Louis Riel Cup Hockey Tournament in Saskatoon.

Pilon has more on the details of the tournament that is helping break barriers toward reconciliation.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 13

Possibility of snow showers — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, March 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.