Crime

Man charged with second-degree homicide in fatal Surrey shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
Troy Regnier was fatally shot in Surrey in 2022. View image in full screen
Troy Regnier was fatally shot in Surrey in 2022. IHIT
A suspect has been charged in connection with the homicide of 37-year-old Troy Michael Regnier, in Surrey.

On August 27, 2022, around 11 p.m., Regnier was found with multiple gunshot wounds by Surrey RCMP officers on 19 Ave, outside of a home.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s homicide police (IHIT) announced that 38-year-old Justin Bos has been charged with second-degree homicide.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“IHIT’s investigative team remained committed to this investigation over the past 18 months. We hope that this charge provides some solace to his family,” said Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi.

Police said no additional information will be provided as the matter is now before the courts.

Surrey, B.C. homicide suspect arrested in Ontario
