Canada

Saskatoon Downtown Event and Entertainment District budget estimate expected in June

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 13, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
A winter design concept for the Saskatoon's downtown arena and event district project. View image in full screen
A winter design concept for the Saskatoon's downtown arena and event district project. Courtesy of City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon is looking to bring forward more information around the proposed Downtown Event and Entertainment District in June or July.

A report was brought forward in Wednesday’s governance and priorities committee meeting saying that reporting on a budget estimate, preliminary funding strategy and private partner procurement could be ready by that time period.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon unveils design concepts for downtown arena, entertainment district'
Saskatoon unveils design concepts for downtown arena, entertainment district

City administration said that potential private partners who prequalified were requested to submit proposal packages around operations management and funding contributions for the potential event centre on Feb. 15 with a deadline of March 22.

Story continues below advertisement

From there, the evaluation panel will review the proposals and create a ranking, which city administration says should be completed by early April.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon arena conceptualizations, funding source to come from ‘community’: mayor'
Saskatoon arena conceptualizations, funding source to come from ‘community’: mayor
After the ranking is created, more negotiations with the preferred potential partner would continue, to hash out the finer details.

These negotiations are expected to take at least 60 days to complete, and administration said it wants to bring forward a report on the potential budget estimate, funding strategy and private partner procurement taking into account the contributions from the private partner.

