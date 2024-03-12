District of Lake Country issues boil-water notice

Send this page to someone via email

The District of Lake Country has issued a wide-ranging boil-water notice.

According to the district, the notice was issued following a planned water-system outage that occurred earlier in the day.

The notice is for those who use the Beaver Lake source of water.

“The District of Lake Country and Interior Health recommend that all customers in the affected area drink boiled water or a safe alternative,” reads the warning.

“Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container.”

The district added that residents can also use water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

More information about water advisories is available on Interior Health’s website.