‘At a crisis point’: 45 non-profits speaking out on animal overpopulation in Manitoba

Horses, pigs, chickens, sheep and dogs all live peacefully at Wild Willow Ranch & Rescue just north of Beausejour, Man..

Founder Candice Cronin is dedicated to providing her animals with a second chance in life.

“We became a not-for-profit, actually, last year. We have been rescuing for years but on our own dollar. There was just so much need for it,” Cronin said.

She says that need is only growing.

“In the last few years, especially since COVID, we’ve seen the animal population in Manitoba increase, especially the dog population,” Cronin said.

That’s why she joined 45 other animal welfare organizations in declaring a state of emergency over animal overpopulation in Manitoba.

“The rescues are drowning. There’s no funding, adoptions are low. We are at a crisis point,” Cronin said.

The groups released a letter Monday saying a lack of funding, veterinary care and food insecurity perpetuates the issue, and dogs are becoming more violent.

“Right now, there is about six northern and remote communities that have announced cullings over the last two months and that’s due to dog attacks on other dogs and humans. And they don’t have any alternative management programs available,” said Tara Maslowsky, an events coordinator with Manitoba Underdogs.

Maslowsky says the animal welfare organizations are asking the government for three things: $2.5 million annually for province-wide spay and neuter programs, funding to send resources to isolated communities and an action plan to restrict backyard breeders.

“The dogs don’t have a voice, unfortunately,” Maslowsky said. “It’s up to us to bring awareness to this.”

During question period Tuesday, the NDP government was asked if it would commit to that funding. Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn responded, citing highlights of efforts made last year.

“In 2023, 1,737 animals were seen in 23 northern, remote and Indigenous communities with 1,198 being spayed and neutered and looked after,” Kostyshyn said.

Kostyshyn also said the government has provided $150,000 to work with the Winnipeg Humane Society. The Winnipeg Humane Society is not one of the 45 organizations to sign the letter.

The minister did not commit Tuesday to taking further action.

As for volunteers like Cronin, they will keep doing whatever they can to save more of their furry friends.

“I have been around animals my whole life. That’s just what I do,” Cronin said.